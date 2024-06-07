 CMA, Double Coin launch dealer portal

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

CMA, Double Coin launch dealer portal

This platform provides real-time information and navigation tools for CMA customers to access information and place orders.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
CMA_Dealer-Portal

CMA and Double Coin launched its dealer portal. According to CMA and Double Coin, this platform provides streamlined processes, real-time information and navigation tools for CMA customers to access information and place orders.

Related Articles

CMA and Double Coin said key highlights include:

  • Intuitive navigation: The portal has a user-friendly interface, ensuring customers can find what they need and quickly complete their tasks. The layout is streamlined, and the menus are organized;
  • Order management: Customers can now place orders through the portal, track their progress and view their order and invoice history;
  • Real-time inventory search allows for the most up-to-date tire availability;
  • Order entry allows for building warehouse loads;
  • Product information thumbnails including photos; and
  • The ability to download customer-specific transaction data (orders, invoices, etc.).

“We are confident the new portal will streamline customer’s operations, save time, and ultimately contribute to their business growth,” Aaron Murphy, senior VP at CMA/Double Coin, said. “Customers can access information 24 hours a day.  This platform is the latest in a long list of services that show how we value our customer partnerships.”

You May Also Like

Stock-Hankook-Gauge-Index-incliment-weather
Schaeffler-giveaway
Michelin-Matthew-Cabe
schaeffler-torque-converter
News

Babcox Media appoints Tom Pecka as director of strategic partnerships

Pecka’s focus will be on fostering integrated strategies that connect Babcox Media’s clients and internal teams.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:
tom-pecka-1400-REV

Babcox Media Inc. is excited to announce that Tom Pecka has been appointed as the director of strategic partnerships for the Automotive Service Group.

In his new role, Pecka will oversee the development and execution of strategic media partnerships and sponsorships, as well as enhance media activations across the company’s diverse media channels. His focus will be on fostering integrated strategies that connect Babcox Media’s clients and internal teams, ensuring alignment and synergy in all partnership endeavors.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nokian Tyres marks fifth anniversary of Dayton, TN workforce

Nokian said the team at the Dayton, TN factory assembles all-season and all-weather products for drivers in the United States and Canada.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-Dayton-Factory-Team-Members
Apollo Tires US opens new Atlanta, GA office

Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Neeraj Kanwar, led the inauguration of the new office.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Abhishek-Bisht
RNR Tire Express gives away 2024 Buick Encore for Mother’s Day

Abby Fuller was nominated by her husband, who shared that his wife spends time volunteering with local charities in her community.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-Tire-Mothers-Day-giveaway-winner
Yokohama Rubber Q1 2024 sales up 23.5% y/y

The figures for sales revenue and business profit were record-high figures for first-quarter performance at Yokohama Rubber.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-sales-stock

Other Posts

TechForce Foundation, SkillsUSA partner on technician education

The companies said the anticipated result of this partnership is more students enrolling in and completing technical education.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Uniroyal Tires celebrates 60th anniversary of its I-94 giant tire

At 80 feet tall and 12 tons, the Giant Tire is the largest model tire ever built.

By Christian Hinton
UNIROYAL_GIANT-TIRE
S&P Global Mobility: Average vehicle on road is 12+ years old

Increase in average age is showing signs of slowing as new registrations normalize, S&P said.

By Christian Hinton
Repairify appoints vice president of general automotive repair markets

Ben Johnson will lead the business development and product management teams for asTech Mechanical.

By Christian Hinton
Repairify-Ben-Johnson