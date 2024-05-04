 Chapel Hill Tire introduces nine-month leadership program

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Chapel Hill Tire introduces nine-month leadership program

The company said its program aims to boost productivity through time management and workforce management techniques.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400

Chapel Hill Tire introduced a Leadership Development Program (LDP), developed under the leadership of L2 Manager Stephen Hall. This initiative aims to cultivate the next generation of leaders within the company, Chapel Hill said.

Related Articles

“With the Chapel Hill Tire Leadership Development Program, we sought to create a comprehensive platform that not only equips participants with the necessary skills for effective leadership but also challenges them to think critically about their processes,” Hall said. “Our goal is to cultivate a cohort of leaders who are not only capable of driving results but also passionate about continuous improvement and innovation.”

According to Chapel Hill, the Leadership Development Program is a nine-month initiative crafted to challenge participants and stimulate critical thinking about their roles as leaders within the store. The company said its program aims to boost productivity through time management and workforce management techniques.

The program convenes twice per month, comprising one full-day session and a one- to two-hour follow-up. Each session delves into leadership topics, providing participants with insights and strategies for success taught by various members of the management team, Chapel Hill said. Between sessions, participants will engage in hands-on learning experiences through assigned homework and checklists.

As part of the program’s immersive approach, Chapel Hill said participants have the opportunity to swap roles with team members from different stores, serving as acting managers for two weeks. This experience allows them to gain insights into different operational environments and hone their leadership skills in real-world scenarios, the company said.

The culmination of the Chapel Hill Tire Leadership Development Program is a graduation ceremony, where each participant presents on their learnings and growth throughout the program. The inaugural class of the Chapel Hill Tire Leadership Development Program is already underway, with a cohort of seven individuals from Chapel Hill Tire.

You May Also Like

TBC-Bring-Kids-to-Work-Day-CEO-1400
BKT-sports-sponsorships
Yoshi-Mobility-EV-charging
News

SRNA introduces new field engineer manager

Chariarse has extensive experience in his field, working as a commercial truck field engineer in the tire industry for the past 21 years.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
SRNA-Eduardo-Chariarse

Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, has promoted Eduardo Chariarse to field engineer manager. According to SRNA, Chariarse has extensive experience in his field, working as a commercial truck field engineer in the tire industry for the past 21 years. Joining SRNA in 2021 as a field engineer, he has been responsible for the coordination, implementation, and reporting of tire evaluations, troubleshooting, and providing technical support to fleets, dealers and the sales team.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bridgestone to debut Bandag Virtual World Tour at WasteExpo 2024

The Bandag Virtual Plant Tour is an internet browser-based experience that provides a step-by-step walkthrough of Bandag’s retreading process.

By Christian Hinton
Bandag-virtual-tour-Bridgestone
Giti Tire Manufacturing awarded by Chester County Chamber of Commerce

Giti Tire said it has been a supporter of education, organized farmer’s markets and participated in community food drives.

By Christian Hinton
Giti-Chamber-Award
Atturo Tire secures Cubs Radio sponsorship for 2024 season

In addition to the in-game sponsorship of stolen bases, Atturo will run audio commercials during game day broadcasts throughout the season.

By Christian Hinton
Cubs-Atturo-sponsorship
RNR Tire Express opens nominations for 2024 Mother’s Day Giveaway

This year’s event includes $100,000 in prizes, as well as a new 2024 Buick Encore for one select nominee.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-Mothers-Day-giveaway

Other Posts

Two Chapel Hill Tire locations earn the Blue Seal of Excellence

The Blue Seal of Excellence is a mark of distinction bestowed by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-Atlantic-Avenue-in-Raleigh
Ascenso now accepting submissions for Farm Service Truck Technician Program

Eligible nominees are agriculture, construction and industrial tire technicians with at least five years of service in the US.

By Christian Hinton
Ascenso-Technician-Recognition-2024-Logo
McCarthy Tire Service opens commercial wheel refreshing facility

According to the company, the facility has the ability to refinish over 1,000 wheels per day.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Tire-wheel-refreshing-facility
Bartec TPMS adds Joe Miller to its field service team

Miller previously spent four years with Snap-on as an equipment specialist, and most recently with GPC/NAPA at the St. Louis company-owned auto parts stores.

By Christian Hinton
Joe-Miller-Bartec