Chapel Hill Tire introduces nine-month leadership program

Chapel Hill Tire introduced a Leadership Development Program (LDP), developed under the leadership of L2 Manager Stephen Hall. This initiative aims to cultivate the next generation of leaders within the company, Chapel Hill said.

“With the Chapel Hill Tire Leadership Development Program, we sought to create a comprehensive platform that not only equips participants with the necessary skills for effective leadership but also challenges them to think critically about their processes,” Hall said. “Our goal is to cultivate a cohort of leaders who are not only capable of driving results but also passionate about continuous improvement and innovation.”

According to Chapel Hill, the Leadership Development Program is a nine-month initiative crafted to challenge participants and stimulate critical thinking about their roles as leaders within the store. The company said its program aims to boost productivity through time management and workforce management techniques.

The program convenes twice per month, comprising one full-day session and a one- to two-hour follow-up. Each session delves into leadership topics, providing participants with insights and strategies for success taught by various members of the management team, Chapel Hill said. Between sessions, participants will engage in hands-on learning experiences through assigned homework and checklists.

As part of the program’s immersive approach, Chapel Hill said participants have the opportunity to swap roles with team members from different stores, serving as acting managers for two weeks. This experience allows them to gain insights into different operational environments and hone their leadership skills in real-world scenarios, the company said.

The culmination of the Chapel Hill Tire Leadership Development Program is a graduation ceremony, where each participant presents on their learnings and growth throughout the program. The inaugural class of the Chapel Hill Tire Leadership Development Program is already underway, with a cohort of seven individuals from Chapel Hill Tire.