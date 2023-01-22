 Chapel Hill Tire Gives Back Through 12 Days of Kindness Initiative

Discounts, charity and giving back was how Chapel Hill Tire celebrated the holidays.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Throughout the month of December, Chapel Hill Tire celebrated members of the local community through the return of a holiday tradition: their 12 Days of Kindness initiative.

“Every December, we’ve always looked for ways to give back to the community and try to bring our customers into the process,” said Marc Pons, co-owner of Chapel Hill Tire. “It started with us partnering with local food banks and offering our customers $10 off oil changes if they brought in a can of food. We started exploring new ways of giving back to the community… Then during COVID, we renamed it the 12 Days of Kindness — because we thought the world could use a little more kindness — and it stuck.”

After a round of nominations, 12 members of the Triangle community were selected to receive $1,000 car care vouchers. These included people such as John Rugabo, a volunteer at the Refugee Support Center in Carrboro; Danielle Payton, a local educator and mother of three; and Colleen Lanigan, Director of the Orange County Special Olympics.

