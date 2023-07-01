 Chapel Hill Tire Gives Oil Changes Teachers

The company distributed 5,000 complimentary oil change gift cards.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400

Chapel Hill Tire distributed over 5,000 gift cards for complimentary oil changes to teachers in Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Raleigh, Durham, Apex and Cary schools. The company said this endeavor aimed to express appreciation for the dedication and hard work of educators within the community.

“Chapel Hill Tire deeply values the incredible work performed by teachers each day, shaping the lives of our community’s youth. We are committed to supporting and recognizing their dedication,” said Marc Pons, president of Chapel Hill Tire.

