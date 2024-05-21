 Chapel Hill Tire opens 12th location in Durham, NC

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Chapel Hill Tire opens 12th location in Durham, NC

Chapel Hill Tire said the new Durham location will offer everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Chapel-Hill-new-location

Chapel Hill Tire recently held a groundbreaking for its 12th location in Durham, NC. Situated at 5588 Highgate Rd., Chapel Hill Tire said the new Durham location will offer everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs.

Related Articles

“We’re excited to bring our Work Happy, Drive Happy philosophy to Durham with the opening of our newest location,” Marc Pons, president of Chapel Hill Tire, said. “By prioritizing employee satisfaction, we believe we can enhance the overall customer experience and spread positivity both on and off the road. We’re grateful for the opportunity to grow and serve even more customers in Durham. As we break ground on this exciting new venture, we look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with the Durham community.”

You May Also Like

Michelin-DAL_NORMANDY
McCarthy-tire-TAT
Yoko-Rubber-GeoLandar-OE-Toyota
TIA-Midtronics-tour
News

Anyline to host the T.I.R.E. Summit

The event will include panel discussions on technology and innovation in the industry.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Anyline-TIRE-summit

Anyline is inviting tire, fleet management and automotive service industry professionals to participate in T.I.R.E. Summit. The one-day event, which will take place June 13 in Vienna, Austria, will address how technology can advance tire safety, efficiency and performance, according to Anyline. The T.I.R.E. Summit will include multiple keynote presentations and panel discussions on the topics of technology and innovation in the industry, business intelligence and data use, tire regulations and service optimization.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Radar Tires signs multi-year contract with Singapore Golf Association

Omni United said this partnership with SGA is part of its commitment to nurturing upcoming talent in Singapore.

By Christian Hinton
Radar-Tyres-SGA
Yokohama to supply Geolandar tires as OE on Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs

Geolandar X-CV and Geolandar A/T G31 tires are being supplied for the 250 series Land Cruiser.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Geolander
Apollo Tyres begins Piccadilly marketing for Vredestein Ultrac Pro tire

The animation will include periodic takeovers of the entire digital Piccadilly Circus billboard, which is the largest digital advertising display in Europe.

By Christian Hinton
Vredestein_Apollo-marketing-display-1400
GRI ‘Green x Circle’ initiative in Sri Lanka meant to empower women

The company said these endeavors aimed to address diverse needs of the community, focusing on both women empowerment and youth motivation.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Empowering-Women

Other Posts

Gallery: Turbo Wholesale Tire open house

Highlights from this year’s annual Turbo Wholesale Tires open house event, which featured a trade show, dinner and buyers event.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-raffle
Ascot Supply Corp. promotes Mark Paquette to vice president

Paquette will work under the direction of current President David Kessler and officially begin his new role on June 3.

By Christian Hinton
Mark-Paquette-Ascot-Supply
TIA applauds EPA study on crumb rubber infill for sports

The study concluded that differences in measurements between players using fields with crumb rubber infill and those using grass fields were negligible.

By Christian Hinton
Roy-Littlefield
Apollo Tyres commissions new tulip variant for 15th anniversary of Vredestein acquisition

The “Kanwar Tulip” has purple petals, which Apollo executives say echo the primary hue of the Apollo Tyres logo.

By Christian Hinton
apollo-tyres-tulip-variant-vredestein