Chapel Hill Tire Recognized for Three Annual Awards

Chapel Hill Tire has recently been given three awards: The “Best Places to Work” award from Triangle Business Journal, “Best in Chapel Hill” award from Chapel Hill Magazine, and a nomination for the Business Excellence Awards from the Chamber of Commerce.

To coincide with these awards, Chapel Hill Tire will be given a spotlight feature in Triangle Business Journal’s August 25th special publication, following closely on the heels of a feature in Chapel Hill Magazine’s July/August issue. This is in addition to a third yearly nomination for the Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards, as one of three companies in the “large business” category.

“We’re really grateful for and excited about these awards and nominations.” Marc Pons, president of Chapel Hill Tire, said. “Car care isn’t what you might usually think of as a best place to work, but by putting our employees first and empowering them to take the best care possible of our customers, we’re doing everything we can to make Chapel Hill Tire the best business in the Triangle.”