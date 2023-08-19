 Chapel Hill Tire to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

The event celebrating Chapel Hill Tire and 97.9 The Hill will take place 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 26th.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400

Chapel Hill Tire and 97.9 The Hill WCHL are sharing the celebration of their 70th anniversary with “The Tires & Tunes: 70th Birthday Bash! A Chapel Hill Celebration at Midway.” The celebration will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 26th on and around North Graham Street and will feature live performances by local artists.

In between bands, at 4 p.m. attendees can join the bands in a singing of Happy Birthday, with town officials and past and current personalities, Marc Pons, Aaron Keck and others.

“Chapel Hill Tire is grateful to have served Chapel Hill and the Triangle for 70 years,” Marc Pons, president of Chapel Hill Tire, said. “We are thrilled to share this milestone with our friends at 97.9 The Hill WCHL.”

