 CEAT Specialty Plant Wins British Safety Council Award

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
News

CEAT Specialty Plant Wins British Safety Council Award

To compete for the award, organizations had to achieve five stars in British Safety Council’s health and safety management audit.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
award-stock

CEAT Specialty’s Ambernath Plant has won the Sword of Honour from British Safety Council. The company, a division of CEAT Tires dedicated to producing Off-Highway (OHT) tires, with its dedicated Ambernath plant at the forefront of this manufacturing process, was one of 115 organizations worldwide that achieved a Sword of Honour award, awarded to companies that have demonstrated excellence in the management of health and safety risks at work, the company said.

Related Articles

In order to compete for the Sword of Honour, an organization first had to achieve the maximum five stars in British Safety Council’s health and safety management audit scheme. The qualification period for this was between Aug. 1 2022 and July 31, 2023. The organization also demonstrated to an independent panel of experts that it has achieved excellence in its health and safety management throughout the business – from the shop floor to the boardroom.

For the first time this year, a new Shield of Honour Award was also introduced for organizations that can demonstrate excellence in wellbeing management.

You May Also Like

FINAL_TireConnect Logo
AISIN-DriveMotorBatteryPack
Hunter-RX14KL_Flush-1400
News

BYD Equips New EV with Continental EcoContact Tires

The BYD Seal will feature Continental’s 19-inch EcoContact 6 Q as factory-installed original equipment.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Continental-EcoContact-6Q

BYD is equipping its Seal compact EV with Continental’s EcoContact 6 Q tires in the 19-inch size factory fitment. The company said the tires are designed for energy-saving and noise-optimized driving, especially benefitting electric vehicles. The manufacturer said a special rubber compound minimizes energy absorption while the vehicle is in motion and, in turn, reduces friction and rolling resistance has been developed for the EcoContact 6 Q.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Cosmo Tires Expands Distribution with New Partner

Mighty Tire Wholesale will distribute Cosmo brand tires under a new agreement.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Rotary Showcases Shop Solutions at 2023 SEMA Show

Rotary will unveil new lifts, a repair table, a mobile ADAS calibrator and more.

By Christian Hinton
VSG_Rotary_SEMA
Kumho Showcases Full Light Truck Tire Lineup at SEMA

Kumho Tire will return to SEMA to highlight its latest all-terrain and mud-terrain tires including the new Road Venture AT52.

By Christian Hinton
Magna Tyres Sponsors Inaugural Ariat Dirt World Summit

Magna will focus on displaying its MAO1+ mining tire, MAO8 earthmover tire and truck tire lineup at Ariat Dirt World Summit.

By Christian Hinton
MAGNA TYRES ARIAT DIRT

Other Posts

Autel Donates ADAS Calibration Packages to Collision Repair Schools

Autel is using its partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to develop safety curriculum.

By Christian Hinton
Autel_CREF
Dealer Tire Names Brad Meader as New Chief Financial Officer

Meader joins Dealer Tire with nearly 20 years of experience in finance, M&A and capital markets.

By Christian Hinton
Meader_Brad-
Toyo Tires Celebrates 10 Years of Treadpass at SEMA

Toyo debuted 30 vehicles and are collaborating with artist Blue the Great on live art installation at the annual SEMA showcase.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian Tyres, Powdr Giveaway Offers Chance to Win Tires

The contest by Nokian Tyres and Powdr lets participants guess the location of hidden virtual tires for prizes.

By Christian Hinton
Copper_Tire_Angle