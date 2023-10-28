CEAT Specialty Plant Wins British Safety Council Award

CEAT Specialty’s Ambernath Plant has won the Sword of Honour from British Safety Council. The company, a division of CEAT Tires dedicated to producing Off-Highway (OHT) tires, with its dedicated Ambernath plant at the forefront of this manufacturing process, was one of 115 organizations worldwide that achieved a Sword of Honour award, awarded to companies that have demonstrated excellence in the management of health and safety risks at work, the company said.

In order to compete for the Sword of Honour, an organization first had to achieve the maximum five stars in British Safety Council’s health and safety management audit scheme. The qualification period for this was between Aug. 1 2022 and July 31, 2023. The organization also demonstrated to an independent panel of experts that it has achieved excellence in its health and safety management throughout the business – from the shop floor to the boardroom.

For the first time this year, a new Shield of Honour Award was also introduced for organizations that can demonstrate excellence in wellbeing management.