CEAT Receives Certification from World Economic Forum

CEAT Ltd.’s Halol plant has been awarded the Lighthouse Certification by the World Economic Forum. The certification is given to manufacturers that use fourth-industrial revolution technologies (Industry 4.0) to transform factories, value chains and business models for sustainability, empowering the workforce and increasing in productivity, the company says.

The technologies are used to improve equality, efficiency, factory parameters and productivity of the plant. With the use of the latest technology, CEAT says it is aiming to advance its OEM and international market.