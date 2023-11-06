 California Tire Dealers Association Discusses Members-Only Online Consumer Marketplace

CTDA's recent meetings emphasized business strategies and showcased an upcoming members-only online marketplace.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
CTDA-Sacramento-Area-Meeting

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) held recent area meetings in the Bay Area and Sacramento. Among other topics, Westpac Wealth Partners informed attendees on tax, business and retirement strategies, while TireTutor provided a sneak preview of the soon to be launched CTDA members only online consumer marketplace.

The events were sponsored by 1-800EveryRim-OEM Wheels, Federated Insurance, TireTutor, Optimize Digital Marketing, Wholesale Tire Distributors, Conceptual Minds, Westpac Wealth Partners, Falken Tire, and Avantech Tires.

“It was very informative to hear Westpac’s suggestions on the preparation of a business prior to sale,” CTDA Executive Director Marc Connerly said.

CTDA’s next area meeting will be in Southern California at Turbo Wholesale Tires on Dec. 13.

“I think the new consumer marketplace developed for CTDA by TireTutor will one day become the best reason for being a CTDA member,” CTDA President Chris Barry said. “The website has the potential to be what Expedia is to the travel industry.”

CTDA’s next area meeting will be in Southern California at Turbo Wholesale Tires on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) represents independent tire dealers, wholesale tire distributors and tire industry vendors throughout California.

