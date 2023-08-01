Bridgestone’s Wilson, N.C. Tire Plant Earns ISCC Plus Certification

Bridgestone Americas announced its Wilson, North Carolina passenger/light truck tire manufacturing facility earned the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS recognition for its transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials including bio, bio-circular and circular-based material to replace synthetic rubber in its transition to a circular economy.

“This recognition speaks to the commitment, dedication and diligence of each of our Wilson teammates who are committed to safe, sustainable operations that ultimately provide our customers with high-quality tires,” Barry Owens, senior vice president, Bridgestone Americas Manufacturing Group, said. “We continue to implement enhanced sustainable operational systems and processes across our global manufacturing footprint.”

The Wilson tire plant manufactures passenger tires, light truck radial tires and original equipment tires and led production of the new Bridgestone Turanza EV tire; Bridgestone’s first replacement tire designed “specifically for today’s top-selling electric vehicles,” the company says. In 2020, the Wilson plant was also recognized for its effective safety and health management systems and maintaining low injury and illness rates by the North Carolina Department of Labor.