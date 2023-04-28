Bridgestone Releases New Wide Base Radial Tire for Urban Fleets

Bridgestone announced it will introduce its new Greatec M847 wide-base radial tire for urban applications at this year’s 2023 Waste Expo in New Orleans.

“Fleets that operate in high-scrub, urban areas need reliable tires to keep up with the pace of their business while also cutting their cost per mile,” said Chris Tavares, executive director of commercial marketing, Bridgestone Americas.

According to the manufacturer, features and benefits of the new tire include: