 Bridgestone Releases New Wide Base Radial Tire for Urban Fleets

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Commercial Tires

Bridgestone Releases New Wide Base Radial Tire for Urban Fleets

Bridgestone will debut the Greatec M847 at the 2023 Waste Expo in New Orleans.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Greatec M847

Bridgestone announced it will introduce its new Greatec M847 wide-base radial tire for urban applications at this year’s 2023 Waste Expo in New Orleans.

Related Articles

“Fleets that operate in high-scrub, urban areas need reliable tires to keep up with the pace of their business while also cutting their cost per mile,” said Chris Tavares, executive director of commercial marketing, Bridgestone Americas.

According to the manufacturer, features and benefits of the new tire include:

  • A redesigned tread package with a 26/32nd design combined with an application-specific compound;
  • Stone rejector platforms and wide shoulder grooves to help prevent groove-cracking and stone damage to belts, and to enhance retreadability;
  • A continuous shoulder;
  • Can be supported by solutions like the Bridgestone Fleet Care tire-monitoring service, IntelliTire, which provides real-time data on tire pressure monitoring, temperature and speed;
  • Currently available in size 455/55R22.5.

You May Also Like

Yokohama Tire 144R
new-possibiblites-same-dependable-trucks
Commercial Tires

Last-Mile Delivery Tires Set to Outpace Long-Haul Tire Volumes

Prior to the pandemic, the last-mile delivery (LMD) market was booming. So, when COVID-19 hit, and newly-homebound consumers placed even more online orders — retailers like Amazon shortened delivery times to two days, one day, or even same-day services — and the segment exploded. The surge in business brought even more demand for LMD tires,

Denise Koeth
By Denise Koeth
Ford-E-Transit

Prior to the pandemic, the last-mile delivery (LMD) market was booming. So, when COVID-19 hit, and newly-homebound consumers placed even more online orders — retailers like Amazon shortened delivery times to two days, one day, or even same-day services — and the segment exploded.

The surge in business brought even more demand for LMD tires, which already had seen a decade of steady sales growth. Tire dealers are in a good position to grow their commercial business and increase profits thanks to this segment, provided they keep up with customer expectations and market trends.

Read Full Article

More Commercial Tires Posts
Global Tire Manufacturer Ralson Enters US TBR Market

Global tire manufacturer Ralson is entering the U.S. commercial tire market with a new medium/heavy truck tire manufacturing facility and a team of veteran American sales and marketing tire professionals. Ralson debuted its products for the US with its American team at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Related Articles – Yokohama Rubber to

By Christian Hinton
Michelin Releases Agilis HD Z as New Urban and Regional Tire

Michelin North America has released the Michelin Agilis HD Z 19.5 in two sizes to offer fleets with light and medium-duty vehicles durable, long-lasting tires optimized for the stresses of urban and regional environments. The Agilis HD Z 19.5-in. tires will replace the Michelin XZE in two current sizes (225/70R19.5 LRG and 245/70R19.5 LRH) in

By Samuel Grom
Michelin-Agilis-HD-Z-Tire
Yokohama Tire Launches the 716U UWB Regional Drive Tire

Yokohama Tire’s newest commercial tire – the 716U ultra wide-base – is a weight-savings drive tire that carries more profitability for fleets, the company says. It is available now in the US in size 455/55R225. Related Articles – Toyo Tires Announces Size Expansion for Regional Drive Tire Line – GRI Expands Ag & Construction Tire

By Madeleine Winer
Yokohama-Tire-716U-UWB-Sidewall
Continental Launches Second-Generation General Grabber Tires

Continental announced the launch of a new lineup of General tires for regional on and off-road all position use called General Grabber OA 2 and OA 2 Wide Base (WB). Continental says these second-generation tires have a new tread compound to improve mileage and chip and chunk resistance to protect the casing to allow for

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Bridgestone Will Plant a Tree for App Downloads

One tree will be planted for every download of the My Firestone and Tires Plus apps.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-App-Plant-trees
Gem City Tire’s Jeff Lecklider: Finding Solutions is Key to Success

While Jeff says he’s lucky to have the opportunities he’s had in this industry, he’s also put in the elbow grease early on to truly understand the commercial tire business.

By Madeleine Winer
Bridgestone Expands US MasterCore Lineup at SC Plant

Standing 13-foot-tall and weighing upwards of 10,000 pounds each, Bridgestone MasterCore mining tires are designed to enable a more efficient and sustainable mining operation.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Big-tire
New Bridgestone UHP Tires Featured on Lamborghini Revuelto

The Lamborghini Revuelto supercar will be available with bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Sport high-performance tires.

By Christian Hinton
Lambo-EV-UHP