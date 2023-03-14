Bridgestone Previews New VZT Construction Tire

Bridgestone Americas will showcase the latest products and solutions from its Off-the-Road (OTR) construction and quarry portfolio at ConExpo in Las Vegas from March 14-18.

Bridgestone says it will spotlight the three key pillars of its OTR business:

Intelligent Products: Bridgestone will preview the new VZT construction tire as well as spotlight its full lineup of products, including the VMTD 3-star quarry tire.

Integrated Technologies: Bridgestone will feature IntelliTire, a remote-health monitoring system, and Toolbox, an asset-tracking platform, as data-driven solutions that can help construction fleets drive greater efficiency for their operations.

Service: Bridgestone’s dealer network, engineers and training programs all help improve tire performance and minimize downtime for operations.

OTR Product

The new VZT 25 in’ is the latest addition to Bridgestone’s construction tire lineup. Designed for loader and grader applications, the VZT enhances traction and durability while improving a smooth, comfortable ride, the company says. The VZT’s sidewall design provides enhanced cut resistance, enabling a better total cost of ownership of the tire, according to Bridgestone.

Bridgestone said the VZT will be available beginning in the first half of 2024 in five sizes: 17.5R25, 20.5R25, 23.5R25, 26.5R25 and 29.5R25. Bridgestone will manufacture the VZT in North America at the company’s Bloomington, Illinois OTR plant, as well as in facilities in Japan and Thailand to serve Bridgestone’s global customer base.