 Bridgestone Raises Over $2.44 Million for United Way

News

Bridgestone's annual efforts, including a record-breaking golf tournament, raised funds supporting Middle Tennessee communities.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
donate-stock

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) said its Nashville teammates and partners from across the country raised more than $2.44 million in 2023 for the United Way of Greater Nashville to support the organization’s network of local organizations providing essential services and programs across Middle Tennessee. Bridgestone said this year’s donation is yet another record for the company in support of a nearly 30-year partnership with United Way that has raised more than $12.8 million for the organization since 2015.

Nashville-based Bridgestone teammates raised more than $1 million for United Way. The company also raised nearly $1.4 million through its sixth annual Bridgestone United Way Charitable Golf Tournament held on Oct. 17 at Hermitage Golf Club in Nashville. The company said the tournament is the largest fundraising golf tournament in the country for United Way and has generated more than $5.7 million in the six years it has been played.

