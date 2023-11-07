 How Bridgestone Technology Shines in the Company's Latest UHP A/S Tire Offering

How Bridgestone Technology Shines in the Company’s Latest UHP A/S Tire Offering

The company's chief engineer of replacement tires breaks down the tire tech stuffed into the Potenza Sport all-season UHP tire.

David Sickels
By David Sickels

In September, Bridgestone Americas released its new Potenza Sport all-season UHP tire. As with many UHP tire offerings, the company says the tire is targeted toward consumers who are enthusiastic about driving their sporty performance vehicles, but the tire has also been designed with a focus on regions that experience light snowfall. One attribute that especially caught our interest was the fact that this is the company’s first UHP all-season tire to feature Bridgestone’s “Enliten” technology, which the company says is engineered to help optimize all-season performance and provide longer wear life.

“Bridgestone’s position is that if the tire wears longer, we get more wear life that is more sustainable, and that’s better for the consumer,” says Dale Harrigle, chief engineer of replacement tires and Bridgestone Americas. “We like tires, but most consumers don’t want to go to the tire store and buy tires. If they have to buy fewer tires, they have to use fewer tires, and that’s more sustainable for the planet.”

On this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we drill Harrigle on the science that’s been built into the Potenza Sport all-season UHP tire. Harrigle helps us understand how the tire technology found in the new tire works, the company’s targetted vehicle models, and when tire dealers can expect new sizes to be released.

Want more What’s Treading? Click here.

Video

The Roads that Connect Us: The Road to AAPEX S2E9

As Joe Keene toils away on the Blackwood, Editor David Sickels investigates a different type of automotive connection: Telematics.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
RTA-S02-E09

The automotive aftermarket is about connections. Connections to the right parts, to the right places, to the right people. It’s the roads we travel down together that make us grow closer and bring us together. That’s the feeling that paves the Road to AAPEX as Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, traverses the Bonneville Salt Flats in his fixed-up Lincoln Blackwood. Flashback to fixes that made the journey possible: new tires and rims to fuel injectors, windows, and a new AC unit.

Read Full Article

