Bridgestone Co-Hosts “Truckers Against Trafficking” Event

Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) hosted a coalition build event in partnership with Bridgestone, Pilot Company and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at the Bridgestone Tower in Nashville, Tennessee. The day-long summit brought transportation industry stakeholders together with law enforcement and government agencies to create stronger collaboration aimed at combatting human trafficking, Bridgestone says.

Guests attended a series of private presentations, panels and training exercises aimed at developing shared strategies to fight human trafficking nationwide.

“As the eyes and ears of America’s roadways, our industry has a unique and important role to play in spotting and stopping human trafficking,” said Josh Holland, vice president, dealer development and mobility solutions deployment (commercial), Bridgestone Americas. “This coalition build marks a critical step forward as we work together in public-private partnership to drive awareness that reaches our communities beyond the transportation sector.”