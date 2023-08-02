 Bridgestone Co-Hosts “Truckers Against Trafficking” Event

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Bridgestone Co-Hosts “Truckers Against Trafficking” Event

Bridgestone, Pilot Company and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking for a summit aimed at combatting human trafficking.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Truckers against trafficking Bridgestone tires

Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) hosted a coalition build event in partnership with Bridgestone, Pilot Company and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at the Bridgestone Tower in Nashville, Tennessee. The day-long summit brought transportation industry stakeholders together with law enforcement and government agencies to create stronger collaboration aimed at combatting human trafficking, Bridgestone says.

Related Articles

Guests attended a series of private presentations, panels and training exercises aimed at developing shared strategies to fight human trafficking nationwide.

“As the eyes and ears of America’s roadways, our industry has a unique and important role to play in spotting and stopping human trafficking,” said Josh Holland, vice president, dealer development and mobility solutions deployment (commercial), Bridgestone Americas. “This coalition build marks a critical step forward as we work together in public-private partnership to drive awareness that reaches our communities beyond the transportation sector.”

You May Also Like

Nokian-Tyres-Dayton-Factory-1400
Goodyear bridgestone warehouse tirehub
Mark-Ferner,-Bridgestone
2023 Federated Ironman
News

Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry to Carry Mavis Sponsorship

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD displayed the Mavis colors at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Denny-Hamlin-Camry

Mavis announced a partnership as the primary sponsor for Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 team.

Mavis's involvement extends to a total of five Nascar Cup Series races. Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD displayed the Mavis colors at New Hampshire Motor Speedway recently, and will again next at the Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 6), and Watkins Glen International (Aug. 20).

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TIA to Host ATS Instructor Class in Seattle

The class consists of 15 modules ranging from raising the vehicle, to tire and wheel assembly removal.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-ATS-Seattle
Hankook Tire Backs MLB Make-A-Wish Initiative

Five young fans were special guests of Major League baseball during all events at T-Mobile Park.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Tire-Make-A-Wish
GRI Expands its Presence in Europe

The company acquired Atra Kecskemet to bolster its presence in the European forklift market.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-ATRA e
GT Radial Scores High Finishes at Formula Drift St. Louis

Aurimas “Odi” Bakchis became a first-time winner in 2023 in his Feal Suspension/GT Radial Nissan S15.

By Christian Hinton
GT Radial Foruma DRIFT

Other Posts

ZC Rubber Hosts Driving Experience Event in Europe

The event showcased the Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1 tires.

By Christian Hinton
ZC Rubber Driving experience
TIA Says Right to Repair Pact Doesn’t Go Far Enough

The Tire Industry Association says the agreement lacks the necessary teeth to ensure compliance.

By Christian Hinton
Mass-Right-to-repair
SimpleTire Partners with Sonsio Vehicle Protection

SimpleTire and Sonsio Vehicle Protection say they want to address the challenges faced by ATV and UTV owners when seeking tire replacement options.

By Christian Hinton
SimpleTire-ATV-UTV
Autel Extends Commercial Vehicle Coverage on MaxiSYS 909CV

The update expands diagnostic capabilities to cover some of North America’s popular light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Autel-MS909CV-VCI-