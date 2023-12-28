 Bridgestone Surpasses 200 Million Tire Pressure Readings in '23

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Bridgestone Surpasses 200 Million Tire Pressure Readings in ’23

This marks the company’s highest annual total of tire pressure readings to date across its TBR and OTR businesses.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-tire-pressure

Bridgestone Americas says it marked its most successful year of integration of Bridgestone Fleet Care tire monitoring services in the U.S., surpassing 200 million annual tire pressure readings in 2023. This marks the company’s highest annual total of tire pressure readings to date across its truck & bus radial (TBR) and off-the-road (OTR) businesses, it said.

Related Articles

Bridgestone said its Fleet Care technology combines durable hardware with a software application designed to help fleet operators to proactively address specific tire issues and mitigate unplanned maintenance, with the aim of helping to reduce downtime and improve driver safety. Fleets using this solution have access to critical data such as tire inflation pressure and temperature, enabling them to continually monitor the health of each tire throughout its lifecycle.

Commercial fleets leveraging the technology have reported significant business efficiencies and savings as a result of its real-time, data-driven insights. For example:

  • The City of Yakima, Washington, enabled tire monitoring services integration with more than 225 sensors installed on 22 vehicles. Thanks to nearly six million sensor readings, Yakima reported a 98% reduction in road service for its waste fleet, as well as a time savings of 1-2 hours per day by monitoring air pressure through the mobile app.
  • After installing Bridgestone Fleet Care’s tire monitoring service on 13 of its trucks, RNK Construction reported a time savings of two hours per day on labor, as well as 40% savings on overall tire costs.

You May Also Like

BoysGirls-van-grant
Bridgestone-BATTLAX-x-FAST-Riding-School
continental-HQ-opening-1400
Recall
News

Sailun to Open North American Factory in Mexico

The planned Mexican factory will boost Sailun’s annual production by 6 million semi-steel radial tires, representing an investment of $240 million.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Sailun-mexico-factory

Sailun Tire Americas will expand its operations with the construction of a new factory in Mexico, following a joint venture agreement with TD International Holding, S.A.P.I.DE C.V. This venture is part of Sailun’s strategy to increase production capacity and improve supply chain efficiency, the manufacturer said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
American Tire Distributors Raises $1.8M for Gary Sinise Foundation

ATD’s donation inspired an additional $1.6 million of giving from GSF donors during the national nonprofit’s annual Giving Tuesday campaign.

By Christian Hinton
donation-stock
Continental’s Tires Group to Lean on Sustainability, EVs, Digitalization for Growth

Continental is focusing on business areas with high growth potential, including making its UX business organizationally independent.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-HQ
Yokohama Rubber to Supply OE Tires for the New Honda Odyssey

The Odyssey is being equipped with the Advan dB V551 in the 225/50R18 95V size and the Aspec A349 in the 215/60R17 96H size.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-combo
TechForce Foundation Appoints Chief Growth Officer

TechForce said Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management.

By Christian Hinton
Bergeron-TechForce-Foundation

Other Posts

Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas, will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

By David Sickels
Arch-Auto-Parts-New-Brooklyn-NY-location-1024x512-1
Bridgestone Names 2023 ASE Master Technician of the Year

ASE Technician of the Year honorees are submitted by their employers based on ASE test scores, performance and community activities.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-ASE-MTotY
TechForce Opens Nominations for Sixth Techs Rock Awards

Since 2018, the Techs Rock Awards have recognized 75 technicians and technician students, providing over $131,000 in scholarships and prizes.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-Foundaion-awards
RNR Tire Express Expands in Southeast Florida

RNR’s new franchise partners plan to open 30 RNR locations in 15 years, starting with Fort Pierce in 2024.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-1400