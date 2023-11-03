 Bridgestone Donates $100K to TechForce Foundation

Funds will provide scholarships, grants and job resources for students pursuing automotive technician careers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone has announced a donation of $100,000 to the TechForce Foundation, a national nonprofit that supports students’ technical education and careers in the automotive industry. Funds donated from Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, and the Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund will provide scholarships and grants for students pursuing careers as automotive technicians and supply resources for those seeking jobs post-graduation.

According to TechForce’s 2022 Technician Supply & Demand Report, demand for new technicians has nearly doubled since 2020 with data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing five open jobs to every one new technician graduate. In 2015, Bridgestone and the TechForce Foundation began a relationship to develop solutions to strengthen the pipeline of automotive technicians into the workforce and bring awareness to career opportunities within the industry, Bridgestone said. Since then, Bridgestone has donated more than $450,000 to the TechForce Foundation to help meet the growing skilled labor shortage and provide more opportunities for career advancement in the automotive industry.

Bridgestone executives also serve on the TechForce Foundation board of directors and national leadership cabinet.

Anyline Launches Tire & Vehicle Analytics Platform at SEMA

Anyline’s Tire & Vehicle Analytics platform aids forecasting, recall alerts, tire wear comparison and driver performance assessment.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Anyline announced the launch of its Tire & Vehicle Analytics platform, which it said delivers real-time insights for automotive service providers, fleet operators and OEMs. Anyline said this software is already used by automotive companies to digitize data from hundreds of millions of vehicles every year. Now with Tire & Vehicle Analytics, those tire sidewall, tire tread, VIN, license plate, driver’s license and odometer scans can be tracked, analyzed and correlated with external data sources, Anyline said.

