 Bridgestone Completes Sale of Russian Assets to S8 Capital

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Bridgestone Completes Sale of Russian Assets to S8 Capital

The transaction includes a tire manufacturing plant in Ulyanovsk and a sales and marketing office in Moscow.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Russia-1400

Bridgestone Europe NV/SA has completed the sale of its Russian operations to S8 Capital, a diversified holding company based in Russia. The transaction, which has received all necessary regulatory approvals, includes a tire manufacturing plant in Ulyanovsk and a sales and marketing office in Moscow. The company, which first established its presence in Russia in 1998, had suspended all manufacturing activities in the country in March 2021. As a result of the sale, approximately 1,000 Bridgestone employees in Russia will transfer to S8 Capital, the company said.

Related Articles

Bridgestone said it has maintained support for its Russian workforce since the suspension of operations, continuing to provide full salaries and employee benefits. This decision aligns with the principles of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, reflecting the company’s recognition of its employees’ contributions over the years, it said.

The impact of this asset transfer on Bridgestone’s consolidated projections for 2023 is expected to be minimal, according to the company.

Bridgestone in Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa (EMIA) operates as a strategic business unit of Bridgestone Corporation. The unit, headquartered in Zaventem, Belgium, employs over 20,000 people and operates in 40 countries across the region.

You May Also Like

continental-HQ-opening-1400
Recall
Sailun-mexico-factory
donation-stock
News

Continental’s Tires Group to Lean on Sustainability, EVs, Digitalization for Growth

Continental is focusing on business areas with high growth potential, including making its UX business organizationally independent.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Conti-HQ

Continental unveiled its new strategy for enhanced value creation at the Capital Market Day held in Hanover, Germany. The company has set a goal to reach an adjusted EBIT margin of 8- to 11% in the next two to three years, with further improvements expected within this range. This plan includes a series of cost-reduction measures, Continental explained in its Capital Market Day presentation. The company also raised its sales forecast, aiming for €44 billion (approx. $48 billion) to €48 billion (approx. $52 billion) in the short term and €51 billion (approx. $56 billion) to €56 billion (approx. $61 billion) in the medium term.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Yokohama Rubber to Supply OE Tires for the New Honda Odyssey

The Odyssey is being equipped with the Advan dB V551 in the 225/50R18 95V size and the Aspec A349 in the 215/60R17 96H size.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-combo
TechForce Foundation Appoints Chief Growth Officer

TechForce said Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management.

By Christian Hinton
Bergeron-TechForce-Foundation
Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas, will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

By David Sickels
Arch-Auto-Parts-New-Brooklyn-NY-location-1024x512-1
Bridgestone Names 2023 ASE Master Technician of the Year

ASE Technician of the Year honorees are submitted by their employers based on ASE test scores, performance and community activities.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-ASE-MTotY

Other Posts

TechForce Opens Nominations for Sixth Techs Rock Awards

Since 2018, the Techs Rock Awards have recognized 75 technicians and technician students, providing over $131,000 in scholarships and prizes.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-Foundaion-awards
RNR Tire Express Expands in Southeast Florida

RNR’s new franchise partners plan to open 30 RNR locations in 15 years, starting with Fort Pierce in 2024.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-1400
Maxam Tire to Sponsor the National Tractor Pulling Championship

Hosted in the Pull Town Venue in Bowling Green, OH, the National Tractor Pulling Championship will be sponsored by Maxam Tire.

By Christian Hinton
Maxam-tractor-pull-sponsor
Nokian Tyres Joins the Tennessee Green Star Partnership

Nokian was recognized for recycling, solar power and other green initiatives at its U.S. Dayton, TN factory.

By Christian Hinton
TN-Green-Star-Partnership_Nokian-Tyres