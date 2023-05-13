 Bridgestone Americas Announces Price Increases

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Bridgestone Americas Announces Price Increases

Bridgestone is adjusting tire prices in the US and Canada.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Bridgestone has announced a price realignment across its portfolio of consumer and commercial tires sold in the US and Canada.

Related Articles

Firestone and Fuzion passenger and light truck tires will see a price increase of up to 9% in the US and Canada. Bridgestone and Firestone truck and bus radial (TBR) tires will see a price increase of up to 9% in the US and up to 15% in Canada. Bridgestone and Firestone off-the-road (OTR) tires will see a price increase of up to 11% in the US and Canada.

The manufacturer said members of its consumer and commercial tire sales teams are contacting customers directly to provide more detailed information about the changes.

You May Also Like

Hunter-WinAlign
Trusted Tire Auto
Continental-EV-Infrastructure
Epicor-Sloan
News

Bartec Releases New Software for TPMS Battery Condition Tester

With the latest software, Bartec said a technician can test the condition of the TPMS sensors in all wheel positions at once.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
BARTEC-TPMS

Bartec has announced a new software release for the Tech550Pro, the TECH600Pro and the TechRITEPro, which allows the technician to test the battery status of TPMS sensors on a vehicle. Generally, Bartec tools are used to identify which wheel position generated a fault condition. However, with the latest software, Bartec said the technician can test the condition of the TPMS sensors in other wheel positions at once.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Yokohama Completes Acquisition of Trelleborg Wheel Systems

According to the manufacturer, the TWS acquisition is part of its strategic initiatives to expand its OHT business.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-TWS
Goodyear Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Goodyear expects resumption of growth in Q4 amid weak Q1 results.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-blimp
Auto Care Association Forms New Sustainability Committee

The committee features perspectives on sustainability across the entire industry.

By Christian Hinton
Sustainability-Auto-Care-Association
Tire Industry Project Welcomes New Executive Director

Larisa Kryachkova will help lead the Tire Industry Project towards its enhanced sustainability mission.

By Christian Hinton
TIP-New-ED-

Other Posts

Bridgestone Launches Potenza Race Tire

The Potenza Race tire is Bridgestone’s first-ever dedicated replacement tire for track days.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Racing-Tire
Myers Tire Supply Introduces New 2023 Full-line Catalog

The new catalog combines products from Myers and Mohawk Rubber and features 650 new items.

By Christian Hinton
Myers-tire-catalog
ATD Named One of Charlotte’s Best Companies in 2023

American Tire Distributors credited its “connected culture” for earning the local recognition.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
Hankook Tire Wins Four iF Design Awards

Hankook Tire’s EV tire, iON evo, and the robotic wheel system, Wheel Bot, were recognized for excellence in design.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Design-Awards