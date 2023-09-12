Bridgestone Introduces Potenza Sport AS Tire

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced the expansion of its Potenza line-up with the new Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire. Bridgestone said this latest ultra-high performance all-season product includes confident handling and responsive grip, paired with wet performance and improved winter capabilities to provide a sporty driving experience in all weather. The Potenza Sport AS is the company’s first ultra-high performance all-season tire to feature Bridgestone Enliten technology, engineered to help optimize all-season performance and provide longer wear life, the company said.

The Potenza Sport AS is also the first ultra-high performance tire to incorporate PeakLife, a polymer technology that enhances tread resistance to wear, aiding in extended tire life, Bridgestone said. Both the new compound and polymer were developed by Bridgestone engineers and scientists at the company’s Americas Technology Center in Akron, Ohio. The Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire is offered in a Y-speed rating on select models, marking the first time its Americas Technology Center developed Y-speed ratings for consumer replacement tires.

According to Bridgestone, additional key engineering features of the Potenza Sport AS tire include a new performance tread pattern, sustainable longevity, and an aesthetic sidewall design.

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire is now available in 48 initial sizes with 28 additional sizes launching in 2024. The 76 total sizes will be available between 16 and 22-inch rim diameters and is designed to support popular sports cars, sedans and performance crossovers with key fitments including Alfa Romeo Giulia, Audi SQ5, BMW X3, Infiniti QX50, Maserati Ghibli, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mustang GT and Subaru BRZ.