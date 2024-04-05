Professional race car driver to compete on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires

Bridgestone Americas revealed that professional race car driver Tom O’Gorman will compete on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires in the World Racing League (WRL) Grand Touring Over (GTO) class during the 2024 season. O’Gorman will race a 2012 Porsche 987 Cayman equipped with Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires and wrapped in a Bridgestone livery in the WRL, which continues April 5-7, at Mid-Ohio in Lexington, Ohio.

O’Gorman is a professional driver with race wins in the IMSA SportsCar Championship series and is also a two-time SRO World Challenge TC Champion and seven-time SCCA Autocross National Champion. Additionally, he won the 2022 GridLife Touring Cup championship using Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires upon its release in the summer of 2022. O’Gorman also helped take Rockwell Autosport Development to the 2023 ChampCar Endurance National Championship on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires.

Launched in April 2022, Bridgestone said the Potenza RE-71RS tire are engineered for grassroots racing, designed with track day, autocross and endurance racing drivers in mind. The flagship Potenza product, RE-71RS, is a track tire and is available in 38 sizes from 15-20 in. rim diameters in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Popular fitments include Porshe Cayman, Mazda Miata, Subaru BRZ, Ford Mustang and BMW 3-Series.