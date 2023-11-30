 Bridgestone Introduces Military Fellowship Program

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Bridgestone Introduces Military Fellowship Program

Bridgestone's partnership with Army programs will offer automotive training for service members transitioning to civilian life.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-retail

Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, recently partnered with Army Career Skills and Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge programs to launch a Military Fellowship Program that will provide service members with hands-on automotive technician training and career opportunities as they transition into civilian life. Bridgestone said it will pilot the program at two Firestone Complete Auto Care stores near Fort Campbell, Ky., and provide up to 180 days of training to participating service members while they continue to enjoy military pay and benefits.

Related Articles

“Our business is committed to supporting those who serve our country and providing them with new pathways for success,” Marko Ibrahim, president, Bridgestone Retail Operations, said. “Not only do service members possess values like leadership, accountability and teamwork, they also bring unique technical skills that are highly transferrable to the automotive industry.”

Bridgestone joins a family of other organizations that partner with the DOD SkillBridge program to help service members gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of service, the company said. Bridgestone’s Military Fellowship Program is also part of the Army Career Skills Program, which encourages soldiers to capitalize on training and development opportunities throughout their military careers.

You May Also Like

Recall
John-Quirk-VIP-Tire-1400
Treadsy-formerly-tirebuyer-1400
News

Bridgestone Honored as Top Company for Women in Transportation

Bridgestone received an award from Women in Trucking for promoting benefits and advancement for female employees.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-women-awardsJCi

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced it has been named a 2023 “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation” for the second straight year by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). Representatives from Bridgestone received the award, along with other recipients, during a ceremony at the "WIT Accelerate!" Conference and Expo from November 5-8 in Dallas, Texas.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Falken Tires Earns RTS Top Market Share Increase Award

The award acknowledges Falken’s commitment to innovation and quality in the passenger car/light truck segment.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-award-1400
Discount Tire Awards Scholarship to USF Pro Championships Driver

Discount Tire awarded $664,500 in scholarship money to USF Pro 2000 champion Myles Rowe.

By Christian Hinton
Discount_Tire_Myles_Rowe
Bridgestone Raises Over $2.44 Million for United Way

Bridgestone’s annual efforts, including a record-breaking golf tournament, raised funds supporting Middle Tennessee communities.

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock
Hofmann Debuts Advanced Armored Series 2400P Wheel Balancer

Hofmann said its Hofmann balancer ensures precise balancing, smartSonar technology and versatile use for standard and EV wheels.

By Christian Hinton
Hofmann_Armored_Series_2400P-1400

Other Posts

Toyo Tires Promotes New VP of Sales

Mike Snyder has been promoted to vice president of sales. Snyder previously served as the sr. director of sales, strategic accounts.

By Christian Hinton
ToyoTires_MikeSnyder
Bridgestone, ‘Play Like a Girl!’ Partner with NFL Teams

Bridgestone said its collaboration fosters girls’ leadership in STEM through NFL partnerships and initiatives.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-girls-flag-football
Pirelli Inaugurates $15 Million R&D Center in Silao, Mexico

Pirelli’s new hub will focus in on technology, digitalization and training for predictive vehicle dynamics.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli facility Mexico
Turbo Wholesale Tires Reveals New Logo

The company said the logo change comes as Turbo concludes its 40th-anniversary celebration.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Wholesale-tire-new-logo