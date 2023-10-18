Bridgestone’s IntelliTire Now Available on MyGeotab Marketplace

Bridgestone’s tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), IntelliTire, is now available as an add-in on the MyGeotab Marketplace. Bridgestone said the integration simplifies real-time tire monitoring for existing Bridgestone Fleet Care customers who utilize MyGeotab.

Bridgestone’s tire-health monitoring system uses internal or external sensors to consistently provide fleets with real-time data including tire pressure and tire temperature and slow leak detection, the company said. With the system added within Geotab’s Marketplace, the company said users can: