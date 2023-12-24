 Bridgestone Becomes the Official Tire of Fast Riding School

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Bridgestone Becomes the Official Tire of Fast Riding School

Fast Riding School will feature tires from Bridgestone’s motorcycle sport tire line, including the new Bridgestone Battlax HyperSport S23.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-BATTLAX-x-FAST-Riding-School

Bridgestone Canada will become the official tire of Fast Riding School beginning Jan. 1. Fast Riding School, based out of Shannonville Motorsports Park in Shannonville, Ontario, Canada, teaches all skill levels how to improve control of a motorcycle.

Related Articles

Bridgestone said Fast Riding School courses teach riders how to approach and negotiate turns as well as braking, cornering, and acceleration techniques and strategies in a controlled environment of a race track that mimics highways and roadways. Fast Riding School will now feature tires from Bridgestone’s motorcycle sport tire line, Battlax, including the new Bridgestone Battlax HyperSport S23.

The Bridgestone Battlax HyperSport S23 is a sports radial motorcycle tire for street use that is engineered to meet the requirements of sport riders, featuring increased levels of dry grip performance, whether riding on circuits or cornering on mountain roads, the manufacturer said. The Battlax HyperSport S23 turns faster lap times in both wet and dry track conditions compared to its predecessor and will be available in popular sizes in January 2024.

Bridgestone said its partnership with Fast Riding School aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter “E” (energy, ecology, efficiency, extension, economy, emotion, ease and empowerment).

You May Also Like

donation-stock
Conti-HQ
Yokohama-combo
Bergeron-TechForce-Foundation
News

Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas, will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Arch-Auto-Parts-New-Brooklyn-NY-location-1024x512-1

Transtar Holding Company announced it has acquired Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas. Arch will become part of NexaMotion Group (NMG), a family of automotive aftermarket businesses under Transtar Holding Company. Arch was represented by Schwartz Advisors, and the terms were not disclosed.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bridgestone Names 2023 ASE Master Technician of the Year

ASE Technician of the Year honorees are submitted by their employers based on ASE test scores, performance and community activities.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-ASE-MTotY
TechForce Opens Nominations for Sixth Techs Rock Awards

Since 2018, the Techs Rock Awards have recognized 75 technicians and technician students, providing over $131,000 in scholarships and prizes.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-Foundaion-awards
RNR Tire Express Expands in Southeast Florida

RNR’s new franchise partners plan to open 30 RNR locations in 15 years, starting with Fort Pierce in 2024.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-1400
Maxam Tire to Sponsor the National Tractor Pulling Championship

Hosted in the Pull Town Venue in Bowling Green, OH, the National Tractor Pulling Championship will be sponsored by Maxam Tire.

By Christian Hinton
Maxam-tractor-pull-sponsor

Other Posts

Nokian Tyres Joins the Tennessee Green Star Partnership

Nokian was recognized for recycling, solar power and other green initiatives at its U.S. Dayton, TN factory.

By Christian Hinton
TN-Green-Star-Partnership_Nokian-Tyres
ZC Rubber Partners with Arsenal Football Club

The company will have a marketing presence at all games played at Emirates Stadium for the next three years.

By Christian Hinton
ZC-Rubber_Arsenal
Turbo Wholesale Tires Partners with Kathy Ireland

Ireland will appear in promotional print and social media campaigns to generate greater awareness for Turbo brands.

By Christian Hinton
Kathy-Ireland-Turbo-Tires
Repairify, Autel Highlight Upcoming Partnership Releases

Repairify and Autel say they have partnered to enhance efficiency of repair shop workflow by integrating services together.

By Christian Hinton
Repairify---Autel-1400