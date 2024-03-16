Three Bridgestone-backed riders secure top 10 finishes at Daytona 200

Three Bridgestone-backed riders secured top 10 finishes at the 82nd running of the Daytona 200. Karel Hanika rode his Yart-ProKasro Yamaha R6 to a fifth-place finish, followed by Yart teammate Marvin Fritz in sixth place and Ben Young of Team BattlAx in ninth.

In addition to three of the top 10 riders being on Bridgestone BattlAx tires, Hanika completed the second overall fastest lap time at 1:48.628, only 0.003 seconds behind the fastest lap of the race. This was the first Daytona 200 for Yart Yamaha teammates Hanika and Fritz, who are the reigning champs of the FIM Endurance World Championship series. Canadian Superbike Champion Ben Young was able to advance on his Team BattlAx Suzuki Canada GSX-R750 for a ninth place finish.

Bridgestone said this year marked its largest presence to date at the Daytona 200, providing full engineering support, sponsorship and BattlAx race tires to 15 riders from seven different countries.

“We’re thrilled that three riders finished in the top 10 on Bridgestone BATTLAX tires at the Daytona 200 this year, marking a first for Bridgestone,” said Jared Williams, general manager of Bridgestone’s Motorcycle Tire business in the United States and Canada. “These outstanding results, and the fact that each of the riders who finished advanced significantly through the grid from their starting positions, underscores the performance of Bridgestone BattlAx tires. Congratulations to all riders and teams on an incredible race weekend.”