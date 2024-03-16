 Three Bridgestone-backed riders secure top 10 finishes at Daytona 200

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Three Bridgestone-backed riders secure top 10 finishes at Daytona 200

Bridgestone said this year marked its largest presence to date at the Daytona 200.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Daytona-200-Hero-Image-1400

Three Bridgestone-backed riders secured top 10 finishes at the 82nd running of the Daytona 200. Karel Hanika rode his Yart-ProKasro Yamaha R6 to a fifth-place finish, followed by Yart teammate Marvin Fritz in sixth place and Ben Young of Team BattlAx in ninth.

Related Articles

In addition to three of the top 10 riders being on Bridgestone BattlAx tires, Hanika completed the second overall fastest lap time at 1:48.628, only 0.003 seconds behind the fastest lap of the race. This was the first Daytona 200 for Yart Yamaha teammates Hanika and Fritz, who are the reigning champs of the FIM Endurance World Championship series. Canadian Superbike Champion Ben Young was able to advance on his Team BattlAx Suzuki Canada GSX-R750 for a ninth place finish.

Bridgestone said this year marked its largest presence to date at the Daytona 200, providing full engineering support, sponsorship and BattlAx race tires to 15 riders from seven different countries.

“We’re thrilled that three riders finished in the top 10 on Bridgestone BATTLAX tires at the Daytona 200 this year, marking a first for Bridgestone,” said Jared Williams, general manager of Bridgestone’s Motorcycle Tire business in the United States and Canada. “These outstanding results, and the fact that each of the riders who finished advanced significantly through the grid from their starting positions, underscores the performance of Bridgestone BattlAx tires. Congratulations to all riders and teams on an incredible race weekend.”

You May Also Like

Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-meeting
McCarthy-Tire-leadership-meeting
Apollo-Smart-Tires-campaign
K&M-Totten-Tire-Owners-1400
News

Pilot to add 30 Southern Tire Mart shops to its travel center network

Over the next year, the company plans to add more than 30 STMP shops to its travel centers for a total of over 85 locations across the country.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Pilot Travel Centers said it's expanding its truck maintenance network of Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J (STMP) shops. Over the next year, the company plans to add more than 30 shops to its travel centers for a total of over 85 locations across the country.

“Expanding into new communities and enhancing our services remains a key part of our long-term strategy,” said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development at Pilot Travel Centers. “We continually evaluate our network with our guests’ needs in mind and are making significant investments in our travel centers to provide drivers an exceptional experience at every stop along their journey.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
McCarthy Tire Service promotes new VP of human resources

Ann Sadusky joined the McCarthy team in October 2018 and has directed its human resource department since that time.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Ann-Sadusky--1400
Bridgestone to supply 15 Daytona 200 riders with BattlAx tires

Among the 15 riders, three riders from YART Yamaha, the winners of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship, will join Bridgestone’s team.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Daytona 200
General Tire reveals spring promotion for G-Max, AltiMax tires

Starting March 1-April 30, with the purchase of four qualifying passenger General Tires, customers will receive up to $70.

By Christian Hinton
GeneralTire-GMax-AS07-2.0-1400
SRNA promotes new director of OE for four-wheel and two-wheel businesses

He’s been with SRNA since Feb. 2013, focusing his time on motorcycle OE throughout the entirety of his tenure.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Rick-Zimmerman

Other Posts

GRI appoints Barry Guildford as global commercial director

As the GCD, Guilford will lead the global sales and marketing organization of GRI.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Barry-Guildford
Goodyear reveals 40th Goodyear Highway Hero winners

Timothy VanNostrand of Northville, NY and Elijah Ramos of Victorville, CA won the honor and received awards from Goodyear for their actions.

By Christian Hinton
highway-hero-t-vannostrand
Atturo launches ‘Atturo is the Answer’ TV commercial campaign

The campaign introduces the character Atturo Andy, a tire salesperson whose expertise in Atturo’s lineup makes him the go-to for tire advice.

By Christian Hinton
ATTURO-ANDY
Roger’s Tire Service focuses on customer service and community relationships

Roger’s Tire Service does things a bit differently. Your first hint: the business performs daily operations out of a barn.

By Christian Hinton
K&M-Rogers-Tire-Staff-1400