 Bridgestone to Show Vision for Sustainable Mobility at CES 2023

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Bridgestone will showcase its comprehensive vision for sustainable mobility at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8.

The company says it has committed to the target of increasing the use of recycled and renewable materials to 40 percent of its resources by 2030 and achieving the goal of using 100 percent sustainable materials by 2050. At CES, the company will showcase several key elements of its aim for a sustainable and circular tire economy.

With more than $100 million in the development and commercialization of guayule-derived natural rubber, Bridgestone currently operates a 281-acre research farm, a bio-processing pilot plant and several grower partnerships with local farmers and Native American tribes.

Bridgestone said it will show its proprietary data analytics technology that can inform native vehicle systems with real-time estimations of corner loading, road surface conditions and the performance capabilities of the tire and spring. These digitally enabled insights drive awareness and action to maximize safety in electric and autonomous vehicles while enabling Bridgestone mobility solutions to anticipate vehicle needs and connect customers directly to services that increase productivity and convenience.

Bridgestone will be on display in Booth 5867 in West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. CES 2023 media days are Jan. 3-4, 2023, and public days are Jan. 5-8, 2023.

Toyo Tires Celebrates Opening of Serbia Factory

Toyo Tire Corp. announced the official opening of its new passenger vehicle tire factory in the Municipality of Indjija, the Republic of Serbia. Production had partially started in July 2022 as the factory became operational with all equipment being installed, Toyo said. President Aleksandar Vučić of the Republic of Serbia and a long list of

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Toyo Tire Corp. announced the official opening of its new passenger vehicle tire factory in the Municipality of Indjija, the Republic of Serbia. Production had partially started in July 2022 as the factory became operational with all equipment being installed, Toyo said. President Aleksandar Vučić of the Republic of Serbia and a long list of distinguished guests were in attendance at the opening ceremony in mid-December.

Formula DRIFT Renews Partnership with GT Radial

Formula DRIFT renewed its partnership with GT Radial for another three-year term to provide tires to teams in the PRO Championship through the 2025 season. Additionally, GT Radial has extended its agreement to remain the Official Tire of PROSPEC for another two years, taking it through the 2024 season.  Related Articles – TIA Launches Redesigned

By Christian Hinton
TIA Launches Redesigned Website

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has redesigned and updated its website. TIA said the new website brings more information to the homepage, making it easier to understand TIA’s value proposition and encouraging membership. This includes prominently presenting the association’s mission statement. Related Articles – Gopuff Deploys Openbay+ Subscription Service for Auto Repair – Falken Tires

By Christian Hinton
USTMA Report Showcases Tire Recycling Expansion Opportunities

A new report from the US Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) shows opportunities to expand end-use tire markets and improve tire recycling rates to keep pace with annual scrap tire generation.   Related Articles – Hoosier Racing Tire Introduces the Hoosier Hero Program – Top 10 Stories of 2022 – Tyrata to Deploy Additional IntelliTread Systems in Asia

By Christian Hinton
Discount Tire Acquires Land in Phoenix for New HQ

Discount Tire announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction, the company said. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in

By Madeleine Winer
Yokohama Recalls 6,152 Commercial Tires

Yokohama Tire Corporation has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it is voluntarily recalling two sizes of commercial tires. The 295/75R22.5 TY517 MC² and BluEarth 109L in the same size were manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi between May 29, 2022, and June 4, 2022. A total of 68 TY517 MC²

By Madeleine Winer
NRS Brakes Adds 18 New Part Numbers for Multiple Models

NRS Brakes made multiple additions to its product line for 2003-2022 models of Ford, Jeep, Nissan, Infiniti, Mazda, Hyundai, Kia and Audi vehicles. According to NRS, these additions cover around 11.7 million vehicles. Related Articles – Nokian Tyres Signs Manufacturing Deal with Sentury Tire – Apollo Tyres Inaugurates Advanced R&D Tire Testing Facility – Sensata

By Samuel Grom
Monro Leverages ATD Partnership, Waives Battery Install Changes

Monro, Inc. recently implemented a series of initiatives designed to help customers prepare for winter driving. The company said these efforts are part of a forward-looking strategic plan to position the company as a strong competitor in every market across the country. Related Articles – Tire Discounters Breaks Donation Record for Wounded Warrior Project –

By Madeleine Winer
SimpleTire Lands Spot on Newsweek’s Best Online Shops 2023 List

SimpleTire has been recognized as one of Newsweek’s Best Online Shops 2023, presented by Newsweek and Statista. Related Articles – Goodyear Appoints New CFO, Executive Vice President – Nexen Tire Motorsports Makes Top Placements for Racing Season – Continental Issues Voluntary Exchange Program for PLT Tires SimpleTire said it offers its customers access to tire

By Christian Hinton
