 Bridgestone Bandag Achieves Record Year

News

Christian Hinton
Bridgestone announced it’s on pace to achieve its highest ever year-over-year growth in its Bandag business with a 9% increase over 2021. The company forecasts year-end sales of Bandag retreads will reach more than 7 million units in North America and anticipates continued growth in 2023 with a $60 million investment in its Abilene, Texas retread plant to increase production capacity.

Earlier this year, Bridgestone announced a new $60 million investment in its Bandag tread manufacturing plant in Abilene, Texas, which will add 50,000 square feet and additional production days to meet the accelerating demand for the company’s retread products. The expansion will increase the plant’s retread output by 16% and further Bridgestone’s sustainability commitments.

Bandag has over 200 retread manufacturing plants in North America and a network of more than 1,100 authorized dealer commercial locations.

News

Atturo Tire Gets New Northeast Sales Director

Atturo Tire's United States sales force is growing with the addition of Jeremy Wurst as its new Northeast sales director. Wurst will service Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

By Christian Hinton

Atturo Tire's United States sales force is growing with the addition of Jeremy Wurst as its new Northeast sales director. Wurst will service Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

Jeremy Wurst will serve as Sales Director for The Northeast United States. According to Atturo, Wurst is an industry veteran with over 15 years of experience in sales.

