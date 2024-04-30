Bridgestone to debut Bandag Virtual World Tour at WasteExpo 2024

Bridgestone Americas will debut the Bandag Virtual Plant Tour at WasteExpo 2024, taking place May 7-9 in Las Vegas, NV. The company said this virtual experience will transport viewers inside a Bandag manufacturing plant to demonstrate the safety, reliability and positive environmental characteristics of retreaded tires.

“The waste and recycling industry has long been a leader in innovation and a space to promote and advance sustainability-focused technologies,” Brian Goldstine, president of retread solutions, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, said. “Through our new virtual experience, Bridgestone is able to demonstrate the technology, testing and time that goes into producing every Bandag retreaded tire and educate fleets on the importance of more cost-effective and eco-friendly tire solutions, regardless of their location.”

The Bandag Virtual Plant Tour is an internet browser-based experience that provides a step-by-step walkthrough of Bandag’s retreading process for customers who are unable to visit a Bandag retreading facility in person, Bridgestone said. Bridgestone will also emphasize the importance of retreading in helping fleets reach their sustainability goals at the event. In 2023, Bridgestone said Bandag retreads are estimated to have saved 100 gallons of oil and kept nearly seven million tires out of the waste stream. The Bandag Virtual Plant Tour will be available for customers later this summer and accessible on BridgestoneMarketing.com.

In addition to the virtual Bandag tour, Bridgestone said its booth at WasteExpo will showcase the company’s tire offerings, training platforms and digital tire solutions available to waste and recycling fleets: