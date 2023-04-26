 Bridgestone Will Plant a Tree for App Downloads

One tree will be planted for every download of the My Firestone and Tires Plus apps.

Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO) has announced the launch of the campaign: “Download the App, Plant a Tree.” Between April 22-May 12, BSRO will partner with the National Forest Foundation to plant a tree for every new My Firestone and Tires Plus app downloaded.

Bridgestone said “Download the App, Plant a Tree” which supports the Bridgestone E8 commitment. The My Firestone and Tires Plus apps allow customers to book appointments, manage vehicle service history and explore offers with their mobile devices.

