Bridgestone Will Plant a Tree for App Downloads

Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO) has announced the launch of the campaign: “Download the App, Plant a Tree.” Between April 22-May 12, BSRO will partner with the National Forest Foundation to plant a tree for every new My Firestone and Tires Plus app downloaded.

Bridgestone said “Download the App, Plant a Tree” which supports the Bridgestone E8 commitment. The My Firestone and Tires Plus apps allow customers to book appointments, manage vehicle service history and explore offers with their mobile devices.