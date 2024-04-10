Bridgestone Retail Operations rolls out brand refresh for Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus

Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, introduced a phased roll-out of new logos and refreshed brand campaigns for the Tires Plus and Hibdon Tires Plus brands. This is the first brand refresh since Bridgestone acquired the two companies in 2006.

According to Bridgestone, updates to the logo include a single-color tire mark; a logo palette comprised of Tires Plus yellow, black and red; and refined typefaces of both the Tires Plus name and Total Car Care subhead.

“For nearly 50 years, Tires Plus and Hibdon Tires Plus has represented excellence in total car care, and this brand evolution is an exciting next step in our journey to provide the best service for today’s customer,” Marko Ibrahim, president, BSRO, said.

Today there are nearly 400 Tires Plus and Hibdon Tires Plus locations located in 22 states and employing more than 5,000 people as part of the Bridgestone Retail Operations network of tire and automotive service providers. Bridgestone said Tires Plus and Hibdon Tires Plus locations offer total car care, from Bridgestone and Firestone tires, to repairs and maintenance services.