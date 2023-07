Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels announced that John Bodart has assumed the role of president.

The company said Bodart brings more than three decades of experience in the tire industry to the position. He has held leadership positions in the technical, quality, sales and manufacturing organizations of Cooper Tire, where he began his career. Additionally, Bodart said he played a critical role in the integration of Cooper Tire with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.