 Black's Tire Charity Golf Tournament Raises $207K

News

Black’s Tire members gathered for its 20th annual event, returning to the golf course to raise funds for Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Blacks-Tire-charity

Black’s Tire team members and guests gathered at Myrtle Beach National Golf Course for its 20th Annual Black’s Tire Charity Golf Tournament to support the work of Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina in helping abused, neglected and otherwise hurting children and families in their care.

After several years of play at various other courses across North and South Carolina, Thursday’s tournament was a return to Myrtle Beach National, the course where the Black’s Tire Charity Golf Tournament for Boys and Girls Homes began in 2002. That first event raised $6,000 20 years ago, and Thursday’s tournament netted $207,404 to financially support the work of the homes in its efforts for the children in their care.

Over the years, Black’s Tire Service says the company and its various family members have contributed nearly $2,000,000 to assist with the care of the children of Boys and Girls Homes of NC.

