The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a national, non-profit public charity, recently welcomed Michael (Mike) Welch OBE as a member of its board of trustees, serving a three-year term. Welch is CEO and president of e-commerce tire retailer Tirebuyer.com and retail platform Treadsy.

“Growing up in foster care in Liverpool in the 1980s and 1990s, my life could have taken a different turn, but thanks to my foster family, who later became my adopted family and the intervention of the Prince’s Trust, I found a path to personal and business success,” Welch said. “Now, having made North America my second home, I am committed to giving back and changing the lives of children in foster care.”