BKT will showcase five patterns of its EarthMax tire line, a radial tire range consisting of numerous models and sizes designed for various operating conditions. According to the company, EarthMax tires are ideal for different machinery used in earthmoving and mining.

BKT says the tires on display will include EarthMax SR 30, EarthMax SR 32, EarthMax SR 41, EarthMax SR 53 and EarthMax SR 55.