BKT celebrates International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

During International Day of Sport for Development and Peace on April 6, BKT highlighted the role of sport as a catalyst for social inclusion, health and well-being. Over the years, BKT said it has made an effort to show a commitment to supporting sports through multiple initiatives, partnerships and sponsorships.

“For BKT, sport is a lever by which we want to help generate positive change to make the world a better place. Partnerships are a powerful tool that allows us to pursue such our goal of being recognized by fans and enthusiasts not just as mere partners, but as a driver of change that can improve the lives of people and the entire community,” Lucia Salmaso, managing director, BKT Europe, said.

For example, in Europe, BKT launched the Field Factor Initiative (Fattore Campo) in cooperation with One Team, Euroleague Basketball’s CSR program. BKT said urban redevelopment of spaces dedicated to playing and leisure in the towns belonging to the BKT Series in Italy is what the ‘Fattore Campo’ initiative is rooted on, which in the past two editions involved the four Italian cities of Lecce, Cosenza, Como, and Palermo, leading to the creation of new areas designed to promote inclusion.

In addition to this, the work with One Team has led to the renovation and refurbishment of school areas in Istanbul, Turkey; Athens, Greece; and soon, Berlin, Germany, BKT said.

Other initiatives are already in the pipeline, including supporting local communities in France, Ireland, and the United Kingdom through sport in the coming months, BKT said. These activities will be carried out in partnership with the BKT-sponsored leagues, namely Ligue 2 BKT in France and the BKT United Rugby Championship in Ireland and the UK.