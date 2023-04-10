BKT Launches New Industrial Rubber Track Multiforce BK T91

After entering the rubber tracks market in November 2022, BKT debuted its first industrial track pattern, Multiforce BK T91, designed for compact track loaders (CTL) in material-handling applications. The pattern will be available in markets internationally in the coming weeks, the company said

Multiforce BK T91 is a product for compact track loaders employed in harsh operating conditions, according to BKT. The tread is made of a high-performance compound to ensure maximum resistance against cuts, tears and abrasion – the main factors that can affect durability and product performance. In addition, Multiforce BK T91 has been reinforced with high-tensile steel cords for more performance compared to traditional products, thus reducing downtime and maintenance costs in relation to the replacement of worn tracks.

BKT said the Multiforce BK T91 features an aggressive, C-shaped tread pattern with increased edges to provide grip and traction making it suitable for a variety of surface conditions on and off the road, such as clay, mud, asphalt, gravel and sand.

The introduction of the Multiforce BK T91 comes after the company kicked off its first rubber track series, Agriforce, for farming applications. Its first pattern, the Agriforce BK T71, fits tractors and features a robust structure along with an appealing design, BKT said. At ConExpo in Las Vegas in March this year, BKT also introduced a new product line for industrial and construction applications.

BKT said the Multiforce BK T91 is available in five sizes 450 x 86 x 52, 450 x 86 x 55, 450 x 86 x 56, 450 x 86 x 58, 450 x 86 x 60.