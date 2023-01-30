 BKT Launches New Website

BKT Launches New Website

Each product page now contains more information, including videos and links to case studies.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
BKT website

BKT has launched a new brand website with a new aesthetic. The company said it stayed true to BKT brand colors, yet it revamped the way users can navigate the BKT Universe. The site is divided into three main sectors: agriculture, OTR and industrial.

BKT said usability is at the heart of its new website. Each product page now contains more information, including videos of the products in action, all technical information, links to case studies and articles to help dealers and end users make decisions on which tire is best for their operation.

In addition, BKT has added more exclusive content to showcase stories and testimonials from customers, giving first-hand insights into how its products work, and why they’re fit for purpose.

