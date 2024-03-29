 BKT outlines considerations for choosing material handling tires

According to BKT, a good starting point is to identify the distinguishing features and advantages that differentiate them from one another.

BKT prepared a guide which it said outlines the elements to consider when choosing the ideal tires for material handling equipment. According to the company, a good starting point is to identify the distinguishing features and advantages that differentiate them from one another, thus making them suitable for certain conditions and different fields of application. Solid tires, for example, are puncture resistant, and ideal for harsh environments or those typically characterized by sharp elements, debris and rough surfaces. Cross-ply tires, on the other hand, ensure resistance against impacts and punctures, stand for greater stability and comfort when used on uneven surfaces and can generally handle higher loads than radial tires. By contrast, the latter provide greater fuel efficiency, increased durability, and a smoother ride compared to cross-ply tires, especially at higher speeds, BKT said.

“Analyzing the various types of tires enables making informed decisions based on the intended final usage, but it is also crucial that the product suits the working environment,” Piero Torassa, field engineering manager at BKT said. “In this regard, it is wise to consider the surface conditions where the equipment will be operating, as well as possible exposure to chemicals and temperature. Load capacity and tire size are likewise crucial factors. In particular, overloading can actually lead to premature wear and potential safety hazards.”

BKT said that’s why its tires are tested to ensure performance under a wide variety of conditions and to improve the safety and comfort of workers operating in industrial environments.

The LiftMax LM 81, a tire for forklifts and industrial tractors employed in heavy-duty operations, is made of a unique antistatic compound to ensure resistance to electrostatic energy buildup from the vehicle, BKT said. The tire also complies with antistatic standards, and, as a result of its features, it dissipates static charge from the equipment.

BKT said that MagLift (Rim Guard), instead, has been developed for forklifts that are typically employed for the heaviest tasks in industrial environments and logistics operations. The company said the tire’s special bead edge ensures protection against wheel damage while ensuring durability and strength. The reinforced bead structure prevents the risk of slippage on the rim and the tire is particularly cut-and-chip resistant resulting in a longer product life-cycle.

And finally, for industrial environments that are characterized by low temperatures, BKT said it designed Snow Grip, which it said is also ideal for forklifts.

No matter for which solution you opt for, BKT said it is essential to rely on tires that are specifically designed to meet the typical needs of this sector, and to contribute to safe material handling and streamlined processes.

