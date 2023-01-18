BKT Debuts ‘E-Ready’ Logo for EV-Friendly Tires

BKT’s “E-ready” logo, which specifies tires specifically tailored for electric vehicles, was unveiled at the 2022 SIMA Show imprinted on the Agrimaxfactor tire (BKT’s all-new 70 series designed for tractors). The company said it will be extended to all products in this category in the future.

BKT says the E-ready specification represents the beginning of delivering solutions suitable for electric mobility and underscores BKT’s commitment to sustainability. By stylizing the new logo, BKT seeks to showcase its aptitude for anticipating market needs through the robustness of its advanced technology, the company said.

According to BKT, engineers will have to take into account various factors that characterize electric vehicles including weight, engine structure, range and noise. Electric vehicles weigh more because their batteries may be adding up to 30% extra weight, something that really affects the work of the tire. Not only are they heavier, but they also move differently than vehicles running on natural gas or gasoline: the vehicle immediately hits maximum power when stepping on the accelerator, BKT said. This means that load shifts can be faster and more intense than in conventional vehicles, with a consequent effect on tire wear.

Energy autonomy also plays a decisive role, BKT said. If an electric vehicle is designed for energy savings, tires should also be designed not to affect vehicle consumption, such as the case of rolling-resistant tires.

BKT is now also beginning to invest in the e-mobility tire segment.