 New Group of Co-Sponsors Sign On to Support the REPAIR Act

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

New Group of Co-Sponsors Sign On to Support the REPAIR Act

The REPAIR Act gains additional bipartisan support.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

The CAR Coalition, MEMA Aftermarket, Auto Care Association and SEMA said they applaud a new group of bipartisan cosponsors of the REPAIR Act (H.R. 906), which supporters said will ensure choice, fairness and safety in the vehicle repair market.

Related Articles

In addition to original sponsor Representative Neal Dunn (R-FL), and co-sponsors Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), Warren Davidson (R-OH), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), eight additional members have signed on in support of the REPAIR Act: Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Glenn Thompson (R-PA), Brittany Pettersen (D-CO), Tim Walberg (R-MI), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Ann Kuster (D-NH), and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

You May Also Like

Bridgestone Recall 1400
TIA-planet-hollywood
Conti-PLT-sales
RNR-Mothers-day-giveaway
News

NAPA Awards 360 Payments During Auto Care Vendor Summit

360 Payments and Co-Founder Jesse Meddaugh were honored for contributions in the payment technology provider’s first year in the NAPA Auto Care partner network program.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
award-stock

NAPA recognized 360 Payments with its "Strategic Contributor Award" and Co-Founder Jesse Meddaugh with its "MVP Award" at the 2023 NAPA Auto Care Vendor Summit in Atlanta.

The Strategic Contributor Award recognizes 360 Payments for "outstanding contributions to NAPA’s mission to provide world-class service to its nationwide network of NAPA Auto Care centers," according to the company.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bartec Announces Tool Software Update

Bartec USA says the new software allows technicians to test the battery status of TPMS sensors on the vehicle.

By Christian Hinton
Bartec-TPMS
Fountain Tire Executive Inducted Into the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame

Fountain Tire’s Brent Hesje named as one of four Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame Inductees.

By Christian Hinton
Brent-Hesje-Fountain-Tire
Ecore Acquires 360 Tire Recycling Group

Ecore said this acquisition enhances efficiencies for both companies and customers.

By Christian Hinton
Ecore-circular-process
Hankook iON Tires Win Red Dot Design Awards

Hankook Tire’s EV tire brand, iON, won four awards at the Red Dot Design Awards 2023.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-iON-awards

Other Posts

American Tire Distributors Introduces Louisville Distribution Center

The company says the new distribution center has energy-saving lights, a customer pick-up area, new equipment and enhanced safety features.

By Christian Hinton
ATD-Louisville
Nokian Tyres Takes a Poll of the Worst Roads in North America

Quebec claims the crown in a recent poll.

By Christian Hinton
Worst-Roads-NA
Kumho Tire Announces ‘Slam Dunk Savings’ Consumer Rebate

Customers who purchase a set of four qualifying tires between April 17-May 31 will receive an $80 Visa prepaid gift card.

By Christian Hinton
Kumho-tire-playoff-rebate
Ryan Waldron to Lead Goodyear’s North America Consumer Business

Ryan Waldron was formerly vice president of Goodyear Global Off-Highway.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-Ryan-Waldron