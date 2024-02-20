Bill Ziegler, former Ziegler Tire president, dies

William (Bill) C. Ziegler, 75, passed away Jan. 29. He was born in Canton, Ohio on Sept. 17, 1948, and devoted 48 years to Ziegler Tire, most recently becoming president in 1999.

A graduate of The Ohio State University, Bill earned his degree in accounting and began working as a CPA. He soon returned to the family business in Canton, Ziegler Tire, leading the business to growth with 25 locations.

In his past time, Bill enjoyed time with his wife and children, traveling to the Florida Keys, and watching Ohio State sports. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Bill is survived by his wife of 14 years, Diana Ziegler; daughters, Courtney and Taylor; sons, Patrick (Kelly) and Kyle; grandchildren, Payton (Erin) and Kendall.