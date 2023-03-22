 Big O Tires Expands to Sevierville, TN

The first Big O Tires location in Sevierville, TN is offering discounts and financing upon opening.

Big O Tires announced it is opening its first store in Sevierville, TN. Owners Jai Khanna, Jan Solarz, and Andy Bryja are bringing a Big O Tires franchise to the area. The owners also operate three Big O Tires stores in Knoxville.

With the new opening, Big O Tires is offering a conventional oil change at $14.95 and $100 off select sets of new tires, which includes a free, basic installation.

“Along with these discounts, customers love our no-credit financing,” said Solarz. “We are so committed to our customers that we want to make it easy for them to get dependable service from professionals with no worries.”

