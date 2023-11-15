 BFGoodrich Tires Returns to Baja 1000

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

BFGoodrich Tires Returns to Baja 1000

BFGoodrich said it is chasing its 34th win at the 2023 Baja 1000, that starts in La Paz, and ends in Ensenada.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
baja

BFGoodrich Tires announced it will return to the Score International Baja 1000, which takes place this week, Nov. 13-18, 2023. BFGoodrich Tires said it hoping for its 34th overall win, following up its 33rd with Luke McMillin and Rob MacCachren taking the victory in 2022. For the first time in the race’s history, it begins in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, and finishes in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico. The course is more than 1,300 miles long and includes varied terrain.

Related Articles

BFGoodrich Tires has a long history with the Baja 1000, and the company said its tires have won more races than any other brand. This year, BFGoodrich Tires said it will support several teams, including Rob MacCachren and Luke McMillin; Cameron Steele and Ryan Arciero; and Toby Price, Larry Roeseler and Paul Weel.

You May Also Like

Ryan-Walsh_headshot
Handshake agreement
award-stock
News

Kenda’s Martin Wheel Holds Groundbreaking in Ohio

The over $20 million project will increase manufacturing capabilities and capacity for Martin Wheel, which Kenda acquired in 1999.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Martin Wheel, a Kenda Rubber company, held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 8 for a new 198,000-sq.-ft. production and office facility in Kent, Ohio. Kenda, founded in Yuanlin, Taiwan in 1962 to produce bicycle tires, said the new facility will produce steel wheels for “slow speed” applications like lawn and garden, ATV/UTV and industrial use. The facility will also have equipment to provide tire and wheel assemblies sold as a unit, which Kenda said is often more convenient and cost-effective than replacing just the tires for many applications.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ATD Launches New Website

According to ATD, the new ATD.com will provide resources and educational information to tire dealers.

By Christian Hinton
ATD-New-Website
GT Radial Wins Formula Drift Tire Cup on Champiro Tires

GT’s podium sweep in the Tire Cup finale caps 13 podiums and three wins for Champiro SX2 RS tires in the 2023 drifting season.

By Christian Hinton
GT Radial Team Tire Cup
Nokian Tyres’ New Tennessee Warehouse on Track to Open in Mid-2024

The foundation of the 350,000-sq.-ft. facility is in place, crews have erected tilt walls and workers are completing the installation of 240 tons of steel columns, joists and decking materials.

By Christian Hinton
Nov_DaytonWarehouse
Continental Announces November Rebate on Select Tires

Continental’s November promotion offers up to $220 in rebates for purchasing qualifying tires, including the VikingContact 7 and more.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-ExtremeContact

Other Posts

Raybestos Launches R-Line+ Rotor

Raybestos debuted its R-Line+ Rotor, featuring what the company says is resilient resin material, advanced metallurgy and enhanced surface finish for consistent braking.

By Christian Hinton
Raybestos R-Line+ Rotor
Bartec TPMS Expands Field Service Team

Bartec expanded its field service team with automotive veteran Robert Mathis covering the greater Texas area as the field service representative.

By Christian Hinton
Robert-Mathis-Bartec
SimpleTire Introduces Digital Tire Rating System

SimpleTire says SimpleScore offers data-backed tire ratings.

By Christian Hinton
SimpleScore_SimpleTire
PRT Launches 32 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage, and come to expand the PRT brand portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-32-new-products