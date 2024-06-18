BFGoodrich Tires releases the All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire

BFGoodrich Tires recently released its BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire. The manufacturer said this tire builds on the performance of the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire, and said it developed the KO3 tire to “satisfy the evolving needs of off-road consumers by incorporating the latest tire technologies into a tire that delivers more performance and benefits than the KO2 tire.”

BFGoodrich will introduce more than 100 sizes over 24 months, starting with 13 sizes made available in May. The phased launch will continue with 17 additional sizes in August and five more sizes in October. An additional 52 sizes arrive in 2025 and 19 sizes in 2026.

BFGoodrich said the All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire has improved wear performance, improved gravel road durability, and improved snow traction while maintaining the sidewall toughness and soft soil traction of the KO2 tire. BFGoodrich engineered the All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire with a new tread pattern and new all-terrain tread compound. The KO3 tire has an optimized footprint and full-depth 3D locking sipes designed for even wear over the long haul, it said.

The tire also features BFGoodrich’s CoreGard Technology, giving the KO3 tire sidewall toughness, which earned it the Baja Champion badge, the company said.

Even in the worst conditions, BFGoodrich said the All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire is made to grip. The serrated shoulder design and mud-phobic bars improve upon the KO2 tire’s mud and snow traction, helping it earn the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake severe-snow rating, the manufacturer said.

The KO3 tire carries a 50,000-mile warranty and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

“BFGoodrich Tires’ legendary toughness has been made tougher with the creation of the All-Terrain KO3 tire,” said Harold Phillips, BFGoodrich global GM. “We’ve done a lot of racing and research in the 10 years since we launched the KO2 tire, so a decade of data, feedback, technology and experience went into the development of the KO3 tire. We are our own competition, and we knew it was time to take the all-terrain tire to another level. It will be exciting to see what consumers will do – at work and at play – with the KO3 tire.”