 BendPak Announces Showcase Lineup at 2023 SEMA Show

BenPak will bring new lifts, wheel service equipment and other automotive products to Las Vegas for the SEMA show.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
SEMA BendPak booths

BendPak will be bringing new car lifts, evaporative coolers, EV lifts, boat lifts, wheel service equipment and more to four dedicated booths at the annual SEMA trade show. The company’s many automotive brands will be represented, including BendPak, Ranger, Autostacker, Cool Boss, QuickJack, MaxJax, ErgochairTM and JackPak. BendPak also will have a custom lift in the SEMA Battle of the Builders booth and several products in the New Product Showcase.

The company said it is planning to introduce at least half a dozen new products at the show, including BendPak boat lifts, two-post lifts, and EV lifts; Coolee by Cool Boss personal air coolers; JackPak power packs, and a Ranger combination disc/drum brake lathe.

Here’s where to find the BendPak brands at the 2023 SEMA Show.

News

Hamaton Showcases New Cloud-Pro TPMS at SEMA

Hamaton is unveiling a Cloud-Pro TPMS alongside a full product range at SEMA Show.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Hamaton will be at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show at the Las Convention Center between Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The four-day event, dedicated to the automotive industry, is expected to attract over 130,000 attendees from 140 countries including 70,000 buyers and 3,000 members of the media and content creators. SEMA will also feature 1,500 vehicles, and over 3,000 products in the new products showcase, located in the Skybridge between the Central Hall and South Hall.

Read Full Article

Bridgestone Launches Fleet Management Software on AWS Marketplace

Bridgestone’s Azuga Fleet Management Software on AWS offers streamlined billing and safety options for fleet customers.

By Christian Hinton
Fleet management software
Discount Tire & Auto Founder Larry Nicholls Dies

Larry’s journey in the tire industry began in 1962 when he joined the US Rubber Company in their retail store division.

By Christian Hinton
Larry-Nicholls-Photo
Susanna Tusa to Lead Nokian’s Tire Factory Project in Romania

The Romania factory will become part of the global Nokian Tyres manufacturing network together with the factories in the US and Finland.

By Christian Hinton
Susanna-Tusa-Nokian
Kordsa Earns SBTi Approval for Sustainability Commitments

Kordsa pledges 46.2% reduction in production-related emissions by 2030.

By Christian Hinton
Kordsa_Solar-Panel

AMN Drivetime with BendPak’s President and CEO Jeff Kritzer

Kritzer worked his way up from the shipping and receiving department to president and CEO.

By Tire Review Staff
Drivetime Kritzer
Bob Sumerel Tire Company Buys Flynn’s Tire Group’s Commercial Division

Flynn’s Tire is divesting three commercial locations and one retread plant to Bob Sumerel Tire, but its wholesale division will continue selling commercial tires.

By Christian Hinton
Flynns Tire Montrose
Discount Tire Acquires Dunn Tire

Discount Tire added 25 Dunn Tire retail and service locations in New York and Pennsylvania to its portfolio.

By Christian Hinton
Discount-Tire-Pennsylvania
Yokohama Appoints President of Global OE Business and Growth

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires named industry veteran Lawrence Harmon to focus on OEM and new segments.

By Christian Hinton
Lawrence-Harmon-YOHTA