BendPak Completes East Coast Expansion

BendPak expanded its Alabama campus with a new 90,000-square-foot logistics center.

By Christian Hinton
BendPak recently opened a new 90,000-square-foot building on its Alabama campus, nearly doubling the size of its East Coast logistics and distribution center. The company said this expansion has enabled the California company to dramatically increase its inventory capacity and call center staffing to provide faster order processing and shorter lead times for customers in the eastern half of the United States.

Shortly after establishing its original 100,000-square-foot Alabama facility in early 2020, BendPak bought the adjoining property and began work on the new building. The new facility features warehouse space, multiple docks, covered flatbed staging and loading areas, administrative offices, and a call center.

“Opening this new facility is part of our ongoing efforts to maximize product availability while minimizing time-in-transit to customers across the United States,” says Rudy Diaz, BendPak chief operating officer. “It’s fully stocked with the most popular lifts and shop equipment from across our brand lineup, including BendPak, Ranger, QuickJack, Cool Boss, and Dannmar, all supported by a dedicated team of local employees.”

