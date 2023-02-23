Belle Tire Acquires 18 Tireman Auto Service Center Stores

Belle Tire has added 18 locations of Tireman Auto Service Centers in northwest Ohio and southern Michigan to its more than 160-store footprint.

Belle Tire said both companies have a combined 175 years of serving their customers and employees with a people-first mindset. Tireman opened its first store in 1948.

“I can’t imagine a better partner to take over now that I have decided to retire,” said Tireman CEO Randy Jones. “Belle Tire is a family-owned company like us, they value their people and believe in doing the right thing for customers like we do.”

Don Barnes III, president of Belle Tire, added, “Absorbing Tireman into the Belle Tire family makes perfect sense. We share similar cultural values, the communities we serve are important and customer service is the bottom line. That would not be possible without the people in the stores and taking care of them like family.”

Belle Tire entered the Toledo area 20 years ago and has four stores in the market, the acquisition of Tireman will enable Belle Tire to better service all of greater Toledo and northwest Ohio, the company said.