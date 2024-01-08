 Bauer Built reorganizes tire sales division with regional directors

Bauer Built reorganizes tire sales division with regional directors

Bauer Built promoted six to new Regional Director positions to handle customer service and operations across nine Midwest states.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bauer Built Tire and Service is reorganizing its tire sales division with the addition of six newly created Regional Director positions to support the initiative. Regional Directors will assume responsibility for direction and supervision of assigned operations while reporting directly to Vice President of Sales Bauer Built said.

“The promotions of these six individuals, plus the backfill of their positions with all internal candidates is a testament to the strength of our company, our people and reinforces our desire to exceed the expectations of our people, and our customers by providing a level of service that is the best in the markets we serve,” said Tad Bauer, president of Bauer Built.

Chief Sales Officer Todd Weber announced the organizational change as part of a lengthy review of staffing and support initiatives as well as a desire to improve alignment in customer service and operational consistency efforts across markets.

“We recognized an opportunity to enhance our existing structure with a more focused approach to improve our overall service offer and better support our front facing teams across all areas of operations,” he said.

As a result of the realignment the following individuals were promoted to Regional Directors effective Jan. 1:

  • Brandon Cadwallader will be responsible for the Blaine and Eagan/St. Paul operations in Minnesota, Fargo, North Dakota, Sioux City, Iowa and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
  • Matt Seffinga will be responsible for Rochester, Mankato, Blue Earth, and LeRoy operations in Minnesota and Mason City, Iowa.
  • Justyn Alex will be responsible for Norfolk, Fremont, Lexington, Grand Island, and Lincoln, Nebraska locations.
  • Sam Westphall will be responsible for the Durand, Eau Claire, Durand Wholesale/Stevens Point, and Manitowoc, Wisconsin locations and Preston, Minnesota.
  • Bobby Ruhaak will be responsible for the Romeoville, Illinois, Indianapolis and Clarksville, Indiana and Waukesha, Wisconsin locations.
  • Bill Maahs will be responsible for the Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque, Davenport and Waterloo, Iowa locations.

Bauer Built, founded in 1944 by G.F. “Sam” and Ethel Bauer, will begin its 80th year in business in 2024. Bauer Built has 35 Tire and Service Centers, five Michelin retread plants and two wheel-refinishing operations spread across nine Midwest states.

