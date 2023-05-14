Bartec USA Announces SEMA Show Presence

Bartec USA announced its 18th SEMA show appearance and said it will showcase the “latest new innovations” in TPMS including diagnostic tools, replacement sensors, tool software and customer support. Bartec USA said it will also participate with TPMS at 10, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and discuss challenges with TPMS service and practical solutions.
